IGNITE (ASX: IGN) Announces Profit Growth and Final Dividend

IGNITE Limited (ASX: IGN), a company focused on understanding, measuring, and rewarding people for their productivity, performance, and contribution to profit, has released its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025. The announcement highlights significant profit growth compared to the prior corresponding period, despite a decrease in revenue. IGNITE reported revenue of $90.156 million, a 7% decrease, but achieved a gross profit of $11.700 million, up 1%. The gross profit margin also improved from 12% to 13%.

Statutory profit saw a substantial increase of 100% to $1.235 million, while underlying profit rose by 40% to $1.417 million. EBITDA increased by 34% to $1.387 million. The company’s net cash received from operating activities totaled $1.987 million. IGNITE boasts a strong financial position with $5.3 million in available cash and no debt.

Executive Director Cameron Judson expressed satisfaction with the results, emphasizing the company’s focus on productivity and performance. In light of the positive financial performance, the Board has declared a fully franked final dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders registered by August 29, 2025.

IGNITE has reinstated its dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) with a 5% discount applicable for this dividend. Eligible shareholders wishing to participate should ensure their election is recorded on the share register by 5:00 pm on September 2, 2025. Further details regarding the DRP can be found at the company’s share registry Investor Centre. More information is available in IGNITE’s Appendix 4E, and Annual Report for 2025, available at www.igniteco.com.