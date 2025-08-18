Hot Stocks: Dateline Resources, Encounter Resources, Lincoln Minerals

Wall Street ended Monday flat as investors positioned for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s closely watched speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week and a wave of retail earnings. The Dow slipped 34 points, or 0.08%, to 44,911.82, while the S&P 500 eased 0.01% to 6,449.15. The Nasdaq edged 0.03% higher to 21,629.77. Losses in technology weighed, with Meta down 2.3% and Microsoft off 0.6%.

Attention now turns to results from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Target, which will offer a gauge of consumer health against a backdrop of tariffs, stubborn inflation and slowing job growth. Powell’s Friday address in Jackson Hole, described by Yardeni Research as “the most anticipated of his 90 months” as Fed chair, will be key. Futures markets put the odds of a September rate cut at 83%, though Yardeni warned an “unwarranted cut” could spark a stock market melt-up and bond market turmoil.

In Australia, SPI 200 futures point to a 23-point, or 0.3%, drop at the open. Tuesday’s corporate calendar features earnings from CSL, BHP Group, HMC Capital, Woodside Energy and Centuria Capital Group. The Economic Reform Roundtable also begins in Canberra, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock among the speakers. On the data front, August consumer confidence figures are due at 10:30am, while in the US, housing starts and building permits are scheduled for release later tonight.





Dateline Resources defines six new gold targets at Colosseum with deep extension potential

Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) announced the identification of six new high-priority breccia pipe targets at its Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California. These targets share the same geophysical signature as the existing 1.1Moz gold resource and appear to extend mineralisation significantly, both laterally and at depth. With over 1.4Moz already defined in the upper 250m of two known breccia pipes, geophysical surveys suggest these pipes continue at least 300m deeper. Drilling is set to commence in September to test these anomalies in parallel with rare earth exploration, highlighting strong growth potential for both gold and REE endowment.

Encounter Resources hits high-grade REE and niobium at Aileron’s Crean prospect

Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) reported standout rare earth and niobium drill results from the Crean prospect at its Aileron Project in the West Arunta region. A key intercept returned 7.3m at 6.3% TREO and 8.1% niobium pentoxide within a broader 49.3m mineralised zone. The assays show favourable heavy rare earth composition, particularly dysprosium and terbium, which are vital for defence and EV magnets. Encounter emphasised that the carbonatite systems hosting these results are geologically analogous to world-class niobium-REE deposits such as Mt Weld and Araxá. With two rigs on site and further results due in September, the company sees Aileron as a potential large-scale dual niobium-REE discovery.

Lincoln Minerals confirms 7km multi-metal sulphide system at Minbrie

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) confirmed a large-scale copper-zinc-lead-silver system extending over 7km at its Minbrie Project in South Australia. Re-assaying of historic core revealed multiple sulphide zones within key stratigraphic horizons, significantly expanding the known footprint and leaving mineralisation open in all directions. Notable assays include 29.5m at 0.8% Cu, 7.5% Pb, 1.9% Zn and 9g/t Ag, including a high-grade metre at 4.8% Cu and 31% Pb. The company is advancing towards a maiden drilling program in Q4 2025 to target thicker, higher-grade zones. CEO Jonathon Trewartha described the system as a potential large-scale, multi-metal discovery in an underexplored district.