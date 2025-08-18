Reliance Worldwide Profits Surge Amid Challenges

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) has reported a 13.5 per cent increase in full-year net profit, reaching $US125 million. This growth was supported by the first full-year contribution from Holman Industries, alongside ongoing cost-saving measures. RWC specialises in manufacturing water flow and control products and solutions for plumbing and heating systems. Their products are sold in residential and commercial applications.

Sales for the year ending June 30, 2025, saw a 5.5 per cent rise, totalling $US1.31 billion. The company’s adjusted net profit experienced a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent, settling at $US147.7 million. Shareholders will receive a final distribution of US5¢ per share. This distribution includes a US2.5¢ unfranked dividend, along with a $US19.4 million share buyback program.

Looking ahead to the first half of FY26, RWC anticipates external sales to remain broadly flat, potentially declining slightly. The company expects that weaker performance in the Americas will be balanced by stable conditions in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions. However, new US tariffs are projected to negatively affect operating earnings by $US25 million to $US30 million, with margins being particularly impacted during the initial six months.

The company is actively working to mitigate the impact of these tariffs and maintain profitability amidst the challenging economic environment.