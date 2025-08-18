CSL Boosts Profit Amid Revenue Rise

CSL has reported a full-year net profit of $US3 billion, marking a substantial 17 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The biotechnology company, which develops and manufactures a range of pharmaceutical products, saw its revenue climb by 5 per cent to reach $US15.6 billion. CSL is best known for its plasma-derived therapies and influenza vaccines.

The company also announced a final dividend of $1.62 per share, representing a 12 per cent increase. This dividend reflects CSL’s strong financial performance and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The boost in profit was driven by robust sales across key product areas and efficient cost management.

CSL continues to invest in research and development to drive future growth and innovation. The company’s diversified portfolio and global reach have enabled it to navigate challenging market conditions and deliver consistent results. CSL remains focused on its mission to develop and deliver life-saving medicines to patients worldwide.