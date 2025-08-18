Top Shelf International Placed into Voluntary Administration

Top Shelf International Holdings Limited (TSI), an ASX-listed company (ASX: TSI), has announced the appointment of voluntary administrators. Top Shelf International cultivates, distills, and markets premium Australian spirits. According to an ASX announcement released on August 18, 2025, Rob Smith and Matthew Hutton, partners of McGrathNicol, have been appointed as joint and several administrators of Top Shelf International Holdings Limited and its wholly owned subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the TSI Group.

The administrators have taken control of the TSI Group, and their immediate focus will be on maintaining business operations as usual. The administrators plan to explore options for a going concern sale or recapitalisation of the business. The company’s shares are expected to remain suspended from trading on the ASX until further notice. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

McGrathNicol is set to commence a sale and recapitalisation process for the TSI Group in the near future. Parties interested in participating in this process are encouraged to contact James Millar from McGrathNicol at topshelf-sale@mcgrathnicol.com or on +61 3 9278 1016.

Further information regarding the administration process and the TSI Group can be found on the McGrathNicol website dedicated to TSI Group creditors. Media inquiries can be directed to Caitlin Young at McGrathNicol. The announcement includes a schedule listing all entities subject to the appointment of administrators, including Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries.