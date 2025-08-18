Jayride Secures First SaaS Client, GB Limousine

Jayride Group Limited (ASX: JAY), a technology company operating a global mobility platform that connects riders with transportation services, has announced its first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement with GB Limousine Co., Ltd., a leading executive and event transport provider in Thailand. This agreement marks a strategic shift for Jayride from a global transfer marketplace aggregator to an enterprise-grade transport software provider. The announcement was made on August 18, 2025.

Under the agreement, GB Limousine will implement Jayride’s SaaS platform as its core mobility operations system, covering fleet management, passenger booking, real-time trip tracking, and revenue control functions. The platform is scheduled to launch in Thailand in August 2025 and will serve as the central coordination system for GB Limousine’s nationwide operations. The rollout will coincide with the “Road to #ThaiMXGP” Motocross Festival, where the platform will manage transport logistics for guests and VIPs.

Jayride estimates the total addressable market (TAM) for its SaaS platform in the Asia-Pacific region to exceed US$1 billion over the next three years. The SaaS model is expected to create recurring revenue streams for Jayride due to the integration of the platform into client systems and multi-year contracts. CEO Randy Prado stated that this launch represents a turning point in Jayride’s business model, moving from development to revenue generation.

Jayride has also reduced operating expenses by 60% and is in discussions with additional enterprise clients in APAC and North America. The company plans to provide further updates as new SaaS clients are onboarded and the platform expands into new markets.