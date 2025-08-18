Platinum Asia Investments Scheme of Arrangement Approved

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) has confirmed that the Federal Court of Australia’s orders approving the scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders were lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) earlier today. Platinum Asia Investments Limited is an ASX-listed investment company. The company focuses on delivering returns to shareholders through investment in Asian equities, primarily in the Platinum Asia Fund.

With the orders now lodged, the scheme is legally effective under section 411(10) of the Corporations Act. A copy of the Court’s orders, as lodged with ASIC, accompanied the company’s announcement. Trading of the company’s shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today, 18 August 2025.

Under the scheme, Platinum Asia Investments shares will be exchanged for units in the Platinum Asia Fund Complex ETF (ASX:PAXX) on the Implementation Date of 25 August 2025. The number of units issued for each share will be based on the company’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA), adjusted for transaction costs, relative to the Fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) as at the close of global markets on the Valuation Date, Friday, 22 August 2025.

The final exchange ratio will be announced before 10:00 am (Sydney time) on the Scheme’s Implementation Date, 25 August 2025. Further details regarding the implementation timetable can be found in the company’s announcement released on 15 August 2025. Shareholders with questions are encouraged to contact Investor Services at 1300 726 700 (Australia only) or +61 2 9255 7500 (International), or via email at invest@platinum.com.au.