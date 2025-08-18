Lendlease Swings to Profit, Boosts Dividend

Lendlease has announced a significant turnaround, reporting a profit of $225 million attributable to shareholders for the year ended June. This marks a substantial recovery from the $1.5 billion loss recorded in the previous financial year. The diversified developer, builder and investor also saw its net tangible assets per security increase, rising from $6.07 to $6.55. Lendlease is an international property and investment group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The company’s core capabilities are reflected in its integrated business model, spanning development, construction and investments.

In light of the improved financial performance, Lendlease has declared a final dividend of 17 cents per share, with a franking value of 10.4 cents. This brings the total dividend for the full year to 23 cents, a notable increase from the 16 cents distributed in FY24. The increased dividend reflects the company’s strengthened financial position and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

The company continues to focus on its core activities in key markets, leveraging its integrated business model to drive growth and profitability. The swing to profit and the increased dividend payout are positive indicators of Lendlease’s strategic direction and operational execution. Investors will be watching closely to see if this momentum continues into the next financial year.