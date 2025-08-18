oOh!media has reported a significant jump in first-half profit, boosted by its leading position in the out-of-home advertising market. The company saw a 46 per cent increase in profit for the first six months of the year. oOh!media specialises in outdoor advertising solutions, offering services across various formats and environments. The company aims to connect brands with audiences through innovative and engaging advertising experiences.

Revenue for the period rose by 17 per cent to $336.2 million, according to the company’s report for the six months ending June 30. This growth was supported by robust performances in key segments including road, street furniture, rail, and fly advertising. Adjusted underlying net profit reached $26.5 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 27 per cent to $62.2 million.

In light of the strong financial results, oOh!media has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 Australian cents per share. This dividend represents a 29 per cent increase compared to the previous period. The company’s performance reflects the continued growth and demand within the out-of-home advertising sector.