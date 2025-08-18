REA Group Appoints New Chief Executive

REA Group has announced the appointment of Cameron McIntyre as its new chief executive officer, effective November 3. McIntyre succeeds Owen Wilson, who departs after more than a decade leading the company. REA Group operates leading property portals both in Australia and internationally.

McIntyre joins REA Group from CAR Group, an auto listings company, where he served as managing director and CEO for nine years. During his tenure at CAR Group, McIntyre oversaw a period of substantial expansion and delivered significant returns for shareholders. CAR Group connects buyers and sellers of vehicles via digital marketplaces and solutions.

REA Group chairman Hamish McLennan expressed confidence in McIntyre’s ability to lead the company forward. “Cameron’s proven track record makes him the ideal person to build on REA’s strong momentum and lead its next phase of growth,” McLennan stated. The company expects a smooth transition as McIntyre assumes his new role in November.