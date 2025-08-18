TPG Telecom Appoints New Non-Executive Director

TPG Telecom has announced the appointment of John Otty as a non-executive director, effective August 18. This follows the resignation of Serpil Timuray last month. Otty’s nomination comes from Vodafone Group, which holds a 25.05 per cent stake in TPG Telecom. He will be up for formal election at the company’s annual general meeting in May next year.

TPG Telecom is a telecommunications company that provides mobile and fixed broadband internet services to consumers and businesses in Australia. It also offers a range of other services, including mobile plans, data plans, and cloud solutions.

Otty brings extensive experience to the role, having worked with Vodafone since 1992. He has held senior executive and financial positions across various regions, including the UK, India, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Otty also has prior experience with TPG, having served on the board of Vodafone Hutchison Australia, TPG’s predecessor, from 2009 to 2010 and again from 2012 to 2018.

In addition to his new role at TPG, Otty currently holds board positions at Vodacom Group in Johannesburg, Vodafone Ziggo in the Netherlands, and Vodafone Procurement Company in Luxembourg, further highlighting his deep understanding of the telecommunications industry.