Michael Hill Appoints New Chief Executive

Michael Hill, the listed jewellery company, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Waecker as its new chief executive officer. Waecker joins Michael Hill from The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail conglomerate, where he served as chief customer and sales officer since 2017. Michael Hill is a global jewellery retailer operating stores across Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Waecker is set to take the reins on August 27th and will be based in Brisbane after relocating from Auckland. The company’s chairman, Rob Fyfe, expressed confidence in Waecker’s ability to lead Michael Hill forward. Fyfe highlighted Waecker’s global perspective, commercial acumen, digital experience, and customer-centric leadership as key factors aligning with the company’s strategic priorities and market challenges.

The appointment signals a focus on leveraging Waecker’s experience to build upon the company’s brand heritage. Michael Hill aims to solidify Sir Michael Hill’s legacy by using Waecker’s expertise. The company expects his leadership to drive growth and maintain its position in the competitive jewellery market.

Michael Hill designs, manufactures, and retails jewellery, timepieces, and other personal adornments. The company is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and operates a network of retail stores in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.