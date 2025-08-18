Eden Innovations Receives First Canadian Order for EdenCrete® Pz7

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE) has announced that its US subsidiary, Eden Innovations LLC, has secured its first commercial order from Innocon, a Canadian-based Holcim Group company, for US$16,000 of EdenCrete®Pz7. Eden Innovations is a technology company focused on developing and commercialising innovative carbon-based products. Its primary focus is on sustainable infrastructure, specifically concrete enhancement. The order will supply EdenCrete®Pz7 to Innocon’s concrete plant in Toronto.

Innocon, which operates 18 plants across the Greater Toronto area, specialises in ECOPact low-carbon concrete products. This order marks the third country, following Ecuador and the USA, where a Holcim Group company has purchased EdenCrete®Pz7 for commercial applications in the past two years. This milestone follows an extended trial period by Holcim in France.

Currently, nine plants in Ecuador and five in Colorado, USA, are operating with EdenCrete®Pz7 bulk dispensing equipment, with the number of such plants continuing to grow. Trials are also underway with a Holcim Group subsidiary in Mexico, with hopes that Mexico will be the next country to commercially use EdenCrete®Pz7.

EdenCrete®Pz7 is designed to assist concrete suppliers in reducing the amount of Ordinary Portland cement required, replacing it with lower carbon footprint pozzolanic materials. While this initial order from Innocon is not financially material, it represents a significant step in the global expansion of EdenCrete®Pz7.