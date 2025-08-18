Eden Innovations Receives First Canadian Order for EdenCrete®Pz7

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE) has announced its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Eden Innovations LLC, has secured its first commercial order from Innocon, a Canadian-based Holcim Group company. The order, valued at US$16,000, is for EdenCrete®Pz7 to be used in Innocon’s Toronto-based concrete plant. Eden Innovations develops and sells innovative carbon nanotube enhanced concrete additives. Its products are designed to improve the strength, durability, and lifespan of concrete.

Innocon, which operates 18 plants across the Greater Toronto area, includes ECOPact low-carbon concrete products in its range. These products offer at least 30% less carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. This order marks the third country, following Ecuador and the USA, where a Holcim Group company has purchased commercial quantities of EdenCrete®Pz7 in the last two years.

According to Eden Innovations, this milestone follows an extended trial period by Holcim in France. Currently, nine plants in Ecuador and five in Colorado, USA, are operating with EdenCrete®Pz7 bulk dispensing equipment. Trials are also underway with a Holcim Group subsidiary in Mexico, with the hope that Mexico will become the next country to use EdenCrete®Pz7 commercially. The company believes the growing adoption of EdenCrete® Pz7 by Holcim reflects the increasing focus on reducing the carbon footprint of concrete products.

EdenCrete®Pz7 assists concrete suppliers in reducing the amount of Ordinary Portland cement required by replacing it with lower-carbon pozzolanic cementitious materials. While this initial order from Innocon is not considered financially material, Eden Innovations views it as a significant step in expanding the global commercial footprint of EdenCrete®Pz7. The company aims to establish a global market for its EdenCrete® range of products.