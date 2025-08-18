RocketDNA Secures $490,000 Contract with Gold Fields for Gruyere Gold Mine

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT), a technology services company specialising in AI-powered drone solutions, has announced a significant contract win with Gold Fields for the deployment of its autonomous drone-in-a-box solution at the Gruyere Gold Mine in Western Australia. The three-year purchase order, secured through RocketDNA’s subsidiary, RocketDNA (WA) Pty Ltd, is estimated to be worth approximately A$490,000. The Gruyere Gold Mine is currently a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX: GOR) and Gold Fields Ltd (JSE: GFI). Gold Fields is set to fully own the mine upon completion of a recently announced acquisition.

The contract encompasses RocketDNA’s xBot® SurveyBot system, remote operations, and the SiteTube® data visualisation platform. Services will be provided seven days a week from RocketDNA’s Remote Operating Centres (ROCs) located in Perth and Adelaide. The integrated solution facilitates daily autonomous drone flights, with data securely delivered to site managers and engineers through cloud-based systems. The xBot® system includes a DJI Enterprise dock, advanced communications, power management, CCTV, and weather monitoring systems, all monitored remotely by RocketDNA’s certified pilots.

The SurveyBot® will provide daily open pit surveys for conformance, blast planning, and volumetrics, as well as stockpile surveys for inventory tracking. It will also deliver daily high-resolution imagery and video for remote site visibility and live-stream capabilities for off-site management and planning teams. Managing Director & CEO of RocketDNA, Christopher Clark, highlighted the growing demand for remote autonomous data services and the strategic value of the xBot® platform within the mining sector.

In addition to the fixed monthly charges for equipment lease, remote operations, servicing, connectivity, and software, the contract anticipates additional usage-based revenue through managed remote operations. The agreement includes standard commercial terms, such as a 90-day termination notice period and the possibility of upgrading to newer drone hardware during the contract term. Gruyere is a large-scale, low-grade open-pit operation in Western Australia’s Yamarna Belt, with ore processed through a 9.6Mtpa carbon-in-leach plant.