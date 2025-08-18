Simonds Group Reports FY25 Results, Acquisition Drives Growth

Simonds Group Limited (SIO), a residential home builder, today announced its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported an EBITDA of $24.0 million and a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $1.0 million. Normalised NPAT from continuing operations increased significantly to $5.7 million, representing a 90% year-on-year increase, up from $3.0 million in the previous year. This normalised figure accounts for one-off transaction and integration expenses of $6.2 million related to the Dennis Family Homes (DFH) acquisition. Simonds Group Limited is an Australian residential home builder, constructing homes for first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company also provides house and land packages.

Revenue remained stable at $665.6 million, compared to $663.5 million in FY24. This stability was attributed to higher average site start values offsetting softer starts in the insurance channel, and growth in alternative channels, further supported by the DFH acquisition. The acquisition of Dennis Family Homes, completed in February 2025, has expanded Simonds’ Victorian display footprint and home design offerings, providing a platform for future growth. The company’s liquidity position remains strong, with $47.7 million available as of 30 June 2025, comprising $23.3 million in cash and $24.4 million in undrawn banking facilities.

CEO & Executive Chair Rhett Simonds commented on the results, noting the 90% growth in normalised NPAT from continuing operations. He highlighted the successful integration of Dennis Family Homes and the company’s focus on margin discipline and operational efficiencies. He added that the DFH acquisition delivered immediate financial benefits, expanded the product range and market reach, and strengthened the company’s capability for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Simonds remains optimistic, anticipating a modest recovery in housing starts supported by increased land sales and expected easing of interest rates. The company is focused on meeting the shift in customer demand towards affordable, smaller lot solutions, leveraging its investment in medium density capabilities. No dividend will be declared as the Group remains focussed on rebuilding the net asset position. Future dividends will be subject to the directors’ assessment of the Company’s financial position at the appropriate time.