Simonds Group Profits Dip Despite Revenue Increase in FY25

Simonds Group Limited (ASX: SIO), a major Australian homebuilder that has been building homes since 1949, released its Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company designs, sells, and constructs residential dwellings. While revenue from ordinary activities from continuing operations saw a slight increase of $2.1 million, up 0.3% to $665.6 million, profit figures experienced a downturn.

Profit from ordinary activities before tax from continuing operations decreased by $2.4 million, a 54.5% drop to $2.0 million. Similarly, profit from ordinary activities after tax from continuing operations fell by $1.6 million, down 53.3% to $1.4 million. Net profit after tax attributable to members decreased by $3.0 million, a 75% drop to $1.0 million. The company did not declare any dividends for the year ended 30 June 2025, consistent with the previous year.

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share stood at negative 0.33 cents as at 30 June 2025, compared to 4.30 cents the previous year, including right-of-use assets. However, net assets backing per share increased slightly to 5.43 cents at 30 June 2025, up from 5.14 cents the prior year. A key development during the year was the acquisition of 100% of Dennis Family Homes Pty Ltd on 1 March 2025, which contributed $62.6 million in revenue from 1 March 2025 to 30 June 2025. The acquisition has been accounted for on a provisional basis.

The report, audited by PKF Melbourne Audit & Assurance Pty Ltd, also notes the directors’ determination that no dividend will be paid in relation to the 2025 financial year, combined with the intent to rebuild the balance sheet. Further details and explanations of these results are available in the company’s full financial report and ASX announcement.