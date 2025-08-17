Bond traders are keenly awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech this week, which is expected to significantly influence interest rate expectations. Powell’s address at the central bank’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will either reinforce or challenge the market’s prevailing view of imminent rate cuts. Currently, the Treasury market anticipates a quarter-point rate reduction next month as almost certain, with further easing expected before year-end.

This event marks a critical juncture for the Treasury market, as Powell has historically used this platform to deliver market-moving policy statements. Market participants are banking on a softening job market to encourage a more dovish stance from the Fed chair. While recent unexpectedly high inflation figures have caused some economists to reconsider, the dominant expectation remains that Powell will not disrupt the prevailing anticipation of a near-term rate cut.

However, it is anticipated that Powell will likely reiterate that the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision on September 17 will depend on forthcoming economic data. Specifically, the Fed will be looking for reports confirming a cooling labour market and inflation being brought under control. The upcoming reports and Powell’s statements will be closely monitored by investors globally, as they seek clarity on the future direction of monetary policy.

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the bond traders’ confidence is justified or if a recalibration of expectations is necessary. The outcome will have significant implications for borrowing costs, investment strategies, and overall economic sentiment.