National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) has reported unaudited cash earnings of $1.77 billion for the June quarter, a 1 per cent decrease compared to the first-half 2025 quarterly average. This dip was attributed to higher credit impairment charges, which counteracted underlying profit growth. NAB is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The bank operates across Australia, New Zealand, and globally.

Statutory net profit saw a modest increase, reaching $1.66 billion, up 2 per cent. This growth was supported by a 3 per cent rise in revenue and an 8-basis point improvement in the net interest margin. Excluding Markets & Treasury income, revenue grew by 4 per cent, reflecting stronger margins and volume growth across the bank’s core operations.

NAB’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Irvine, commented on the results, highlighting the bank’s strategic progress amid the challenging economic environment. He stated that the execution of NAB’s strategy and a focus on key priorities contributed to a 2 per cent increase in underlying profit during the quarter. Irvine expressed optimism about the future, stating the bank is well-positioned for long-term management and sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

Despite the slight decrease in cash earnings, NAB’s overall performance indicates resilience and strategic execution in a complex market. The bank continues to focus on its core priorities, aiming to deliver sustained value to its shareholders and customers.