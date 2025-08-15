ANZ Shares Surge After Positive Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) saw its shares rally following the release of its third-quarter update. According to Morgans research analyst Nathan Lead, loan and deposit growth are tracking ahead of forecasts for the second half of 2025, though market volatility played a role. ANZ is one of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks and provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers. It also operates in New Zealand and across the Asia-Pacific region.

ANZ reported a $16 billion increase, or 2 per cent rise, in net loans and advances, excluding markets. This growth was primarily driven by the Australian retail and commercial sectors, along with institutional banking and New Zealand operations. Customer deposits, excluding markets, also experienced a substantial increase of $19 billion, representing a 3 per cent rise, largely attributable to institutional clients with additional contributions from Australian retail and commercial banking and New Zealand.

Credit impairment charges saw a slight increase, reaching $97 million, which equates to 5 basis points of gross loans. However, these charges remain comparable to ANZ’s peers and significantly below the bank’s internal long-run estimate of 19 basis points.

Following the release of the update, shares in ANZ experienced a positive reaction, rallying by 1.3 per cent to reach $32.90 by 11.08am AEST, reflecting investor confidence in the bank’s performance.