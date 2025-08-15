Hot Stocks: EMVision Medical Devices, SportsHero, Skylark Minerals

The Australian sharemarket is poised to notch a historic run this week, with the S&P/ASX 200 setting fresh record highs in five consecutive sessions, a feat not seen in the past decade, and Friday’s midday gains putting the index on track for a 1% weekly rise.

The week began with mining stocks driving Monday’s gains on the back of higher lithium and iron ore prices, while anticipation of the RBA’s move added to sentiment. Tuesday’s rate cut to 3.6%, the lowest in more than two years, sparked broad-based buying, led by the banks and retailers. Wednesday saw the week’s only major setback as a sharp sell-off in Commonwealth Bank weighed heavily on the market, though healthcare and miners provided some offset. Strong corporate earnings across multiple sectors lifted Thursday’s session, led by Westpac’s decade-high close and gains in utilities, insurers, and technology names. By Friday, resource stocks found renewed support from rising commodity prices, pushing the index to an intraday peak of 8901.80 before steadying near 8887.40.

On Wall Street, US stocks have advanced so far this week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each up 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead 1.7% as of Thursday’s close.

In Friday’s company news,

EMVision secures $3m grant to trial portable brain scanner in regional stroke care

EMVision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) has secured a $3m non-dilutive grant under the Australian Government’s CRC-P program to fund a study using its telehealth-enabled emu™ point-of-care brain scanner in regional South Australia. The project, in partnership with Titan Pre-hospital Innovation, the Australian Stroke Alliance, and the South Australian Rural Support Service, aims to improve stroke diagnosis times in rural and Indigenous communities lacking advanced imaging and 24/7 specialist access. This is the first clinical study of the emu™ scanner, with findings intended to drive adoption and commercialisation. EMVision plans to seek TGA clearance via an abridged review leveraging prior FDA approval

SportsHero enters SE Asia mobile gaming market with Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

SportsHero (ASX:SHO) has signed an exclusive content distribution agreement with Singapore’s Yes2Games, which holds global web rights to Halfbrick Studios’ hit mobile games, including Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, and Dan The Man. The deal covers distribution in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia via SportsHero’s telco channels. Yes2Games will receive minimum monthly licensing fees and revenue share, while providing technical support. SportsHero sees the move into mobile gaming—targeting SE Asia’s ~286m mobile gamers—as a significant expansion beyond its PC gaming products

Skylark Minerals finds promising copper indicators at Simon Project, Mt Isa

Skylark Minerals (ASX:SKM) has completed its first field program on the northern Mt Isa tenements at the Simon Copper Project, adjacent to Austral Resources’ Mt Kelly Copper Mine. Mapping and rock chip sampling across the McNamara Fault corridor and satellite zones identified silica-iron oxide alteration, breccias, and veining, with peak copper assays of 551 ppm and 468 ppm. Follow-up work is planned for Q4 2025, focusing on underexplored areas of the Mt Jeannette Fault and the high-priority HT25-005 and HT25-008 sites.