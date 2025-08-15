Microequities (MAM) Reports 19.3% Profit Increase, Declares Final Dividend

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (MAM), an ASX-listed company managing investment funds, has announced a 19.3% increase in profit from ordinary activities after tax, attributable to owners, reaching $7,149,776 for the year ended 30 June 2025. This compares to $5,990,697 in the previous corresponding period. Revenue from ordinary activities also saw a rise of 9.3%, totaling $12,544,160. The Group specialises in the management of investment funds. Microequities aims to provide value for shareholders and stakeholders through its various investment strategies.

The company’s CEO report attributes the solid financial foundation to strong investment performance, particularly within the Global Value Microcap Fund, which delivered a net return of 25.9% to investors. The ESG aware Value Earth Fund also had a strong debut year, delivering 14.1%. Recurring revenue increased by 5% to $10.7 million, and operating profit from investment management rose by 39% to $10,408,100. Funds Under Management (FUM) remained relatively stable at $607.9 million. Net tangible assets per ordinary security increased to 17.87 cents, based on 130,837,944 ordinary shares on issue.

On 15 August 2025, the directors declared a fully franked final dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2025. This dividend is payable on 22 September 2025 to shareholders registered on 8 September 2025, bringing the total dividend for FY25 to 3.9 cents per share. The Board stated that the dividend was declared given the strength of the balance sheet and improved operating and net profit performance of the group.

The company is optimistic about FY26, citing the strength of its investment portfolios and the successful launch of its first corporate private credit SPV. Microequities continues to build its balance sheet with Net Tangible Assets increasing from $21.1 million in FY24 to $23.4 million as at the close of FY25. The business has a net cash position of $4.8 million.