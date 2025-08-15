Diablo Resources (ASX:DBO) Commences Drilling at Phoenix Copper Project in Utah

Diablo Resources Ltd (ASX:DBO) has announced the commencement of its maiden RC drilling program at the Phoenix Copper Project in Utah, USA. Diablo Resources is focused on exploring and developing resource projects. The drilling, set to begin Friday (US time), will target two priority areas: the Trenton and Philadelphia Copper Prospects, both located along strike from the currently producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine.

Alaska Midnight Sun Drilling Inc, a Nevada-based contractor, will undertake the drill program. The project is fully funded following a recent placement to sophisticated and professional investors, which raised $396,000 before costs. These funds are allocated specifically for exploration activities at the Phoenix Copper Project.

The Trenton Prospect will involve testing the potential of the East Bounding Fault, a major fault zone associated with copper mineralisation in the region. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved 30 RC drill holes, totaling 3,950m, targeting a ~1.8km anomalous zone. The Philadelphia Prospect has approval for 15 RC drill holes totaling 1,470m, targeting the historical Philadelphia Copper Mine, consisting of several shafts and adits over some 750m of strike on copper mineralisation associated with a sub-vertical fault.

Diablo’s CEO, Lyle Thorne, expressed enthusiasm about reaching this stage, highlighting that this marks the first drilling activity at either prospect. The company plans to keep shareholders informed about the drilling progress and results as they become available. Representative drill samples will be submitted to a laboratory, with results expected in the coming weeks.