Connexion Mobility (CXZ) Announces 32% Profit Increase in Final Report

Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX: CXZ), a company focused on developing fleet management software for the automotive industry, has released its Appendix 4E Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing significant growth in key financial metrics. The report, authorised by Managing Director Aaryn Nania on 15 August 2025, reveals a 14% increase in revenues from ordinary activities, reaching US$11,186,572. Other income also saw a substantial rise of 16%, amounting to US$592,174.

The company reported a notable 32% increase in profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members, climbing to US$2,479,328. This surge in profitability extends to the overall profit for the year attributable to members, also reflecting a 32% increase to US$2,479,328. Net tangible assets per ordinary security increased from 0.70 cents to 0.91 cents, reflecting stronger asset backing for shareholders.

Connexion Mobility provides its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, the OnTRAC and Connexion platforms. The company’s strategy focuses on offering a telemetry-enabled mobility platform for franchised automotive dealerships, streamlining fleet and rental management. The company has been investing in team and product development and is aiming to create a network for vehicle consumers, along with hardware, software, and service partners. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The report is based on the audited Annual Report, and William Buck issued an unqualified audit report. No dividends or distributions were paid during the reporting period. The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets, liabilities, and results of wholly-owned foreign entities, including Connexion Media Inc. in the United States and 1125816 B.C. Ltd in Canada.