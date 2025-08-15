Ryder Capital (RDY) Announces Strong FY25 Results, Final Dividend

Ryder Capital Limited (RDY), an ASX-listed investment firm that invests in a concentrated portfolio of ASX-listed small to mid-capitalisation securities, bonds and cash, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a substantial increase in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $30,953,879, up from the previous corresponding period. Profit from ordinary activities before capital profits and tax attributable to members also rose significantly to $21,876,557.

The company’s profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members increased to $22,248,349. Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to members was $24,816,047. Basic and diluted earnings per share were both reported at 27.72 cents. These figures reflect a year of strong investment performance and growth for Ryder Capital.

Ryder Capital declared a final dividend of 5.5 cents per share, fully franked, with key dates including a declaration date of 8 July 2025, ex-dividend date of 20 August 2025, record date of 21 August 2025, and payment date of 5 September 2025. The company has also resolved to suspend the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) with immediate effect until further notice, meaning the DRP will not be operating for the final dividend.

The company’s net tangible assets (NTA) per share before tax increased from $1.6875 to $1.8575, and NTA per share after tax increased from $1.6887 to $1.7670. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 18 October 2025. These results are based on a financial report that has been audited, with all documents comprising the information required by Listing Rule 4.3A.