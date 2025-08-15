Lakes Blue Energy Provides Drilling Update for Wombat-5 Well

Lakes Blue Energy (LKO) has released an update on drilling operations at its Wombat-5, side-track-1 (ST-1) well in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria. Lakes Blue Energy is an ASX-listed company focused on developing gas resources. The announcement details progress as of 8:00 am AEST today, indicating that the well has been operating for 15 days since spudding. The current depth of the well is 1,091 metres below the rotary table (mRT), with no progress recorded in the last 24 hours. The current hole size is 8-1/2 inches, with the last casing point of 9-5/8 inches set at 302.4 mRT. The well is currently drilling through the Latrobe Group formation, with the target formation being the Strzelecki Formation at a depth of 1,360 mRT (true vertical depth). There have been no lost time injuries (LTIs) related to health, safety, and environment (HS&E).

Equipment has arrived onsite to sever the drill-string above the sticking point. This will allow for the removal of the free section of the drill-string. Following the retrieval of the free drill-string, a cement plug will be set. The company plans to sidetrack the well around the stuck section of the drill-string and continue drilling toward the 7-inch casing point, located at approximately 1,548 mRT. This plan is subject to review of the contractor’s report on the mud pump failure, which is still pending.

The announcement was authorised by the Board of Lakes Blue Energy. Enquiries regarding this release can be directed to Chairperson Roland Sleeman. Further details are available on the company’s website.