WAM Global (WGB) Reports Strong FY25 Results, Boosts Final Dividend

WAM Global Limited (WGB), a listed investment company providing investors with exposure to an actively managed diversified portfolio of high quality undervalued international growth companies and exposure to market mispricing opportunities, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report showcases a substantial increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. Revenue from ordinary activities rose by 34.8% to $161.1 million, while net profit after tax increased by 39.8% to $103.3 million.

The company’s strong performance has enabled the board to declare a fully franked final dividend of 6.5 cents per share. This dividend, along with the interim dividend of 6.5 cents per share and a special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, brings the total fully franked dividend for FY25 to 17.0 cents per share. The ex-dividend date is set for 6 November 2025, with a record date of 7 November 2025 and a payment date of 19 November 2025. The dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) will operate without a discount for the final dividend.

The company’s net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share has also seen growth. The NTA before tax increased to $2.61 per share, up from $2.40 in the previous year. The NTA after tax also increased to $2.56 from $2.40. WAM Global’s dividend reinvestment plan will be in operation for the final dividend.

Participating shareholders will be allotted shares based on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) over the four trading days commencing on the ex-dividend date. The report is based on the audited Annual Report by Pitcher Partners Sydney, which includes all information required by Listing Rule 4.3A.