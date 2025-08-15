Amcor, a global packaging company, reported a significant increase in its fourth-quarter net sales, reaching $US5.08 billion ($7.82 billion), a 43 per cent rise on a constant currency basis. The company’s adjusted EBIT also saw a substantial increase, up 34 per cent to $US611 million. This growth follows the completion of Amcor’s all-stock acquisition of Berry Global, expanding its portfolio in consumer packaging and dispensing solutions to $US20 billion. Amcor provides a broad range of packaging solutions to the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home, and personal care sectors. The company aims to make packaging that is more sustainable.

For the full fiscal year, Amcor recorded net sales of $US15 billion, an 11 per cent increase on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT for the year rose by 12 per cent to $US1.7 billion, and the annual dividend was increased to US51¢ per share, rewarding shareholders for their investment in the company’s growth and success. The acquisition of Berry Global is expected to yield $US650 million in synergies through fiscal 2028, further enhancing Amcor’s financial performance and market position.

Despite the positive sales and EBIT figures, investors reacted negatively to the announcement. Amcor’s shares experienced a significant drop on Wall Street, plunging 11.8 per cent to $US8.76 overnight. This decline suggests that investors may have had higher expectations or concerns about the integration of Berry Global or future performance.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Amcor anticipates adjusted EPS of US80¢ to US83¢ and free cash flow of $US1.8 billion to $US1.9 billion. This guidance assumes a full year of Berry Global ownership and excludes any potential portfolio optimisation actions, providing a clear financial outlook for the company’s near-term future. These targets demonstrate Amcor’s confidence in its ability to deliver continued growth and value to its shareholders.