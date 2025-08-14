Cochlear Expects Profit Growth by 2026

Cochlear, the global hearing implant maker, anticipates an 11 to 17 per cent increase in its fiscal 2026 underlying net profit. This growth is expected to be driven by higher sales of its new devices, particularly in developed markets. Cochlear specialises in implantable hearing solutions, designing, manufacturing, and supplying devices such as cochlear implants and acoustic implants. The company’s products aim to improve the quality of life for individuals with hearing loss.

The company reported a 1 per cent rise in fiscal 2025 underlying net profit, reaching $392 million. This figure was at the lower end of the downgraded guidance the company issued in July. Cochlear expects its underlying net profit to increase to between $435 million and $450 million in the current fiscal year.

Net profit for fiscal 2025 saw a 9 per cent increase, amounting to $389 million. Cochlear has declared a full-year dividend of $4.30 per share for its shareholders.