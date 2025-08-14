Bell Financial Group Reports Lower Half-Year Profit, Declares Interim Dividend

Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG), a diversified financial services and wealth management business aiming to create value through ongoing investment in its people, technology and products, has announced its results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, falling to $121.45 million from $138.73 million in the previous corresponding period, representing a 12.5% decline. Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to shareholders also saw a significant decrease, dropping by 43.8% to $9.346 million compared to $16.619 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2024.

Despite the decline in profit, Bell Financial Group has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share. This dividend will be paid on 9 September 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 27 August 2025 and a record date of 28 August 2025. The previous final dividend, paid on 19 March 2025, was 4.0 cents per share.

The company’s net tangible assets per ordinary share decreased slightly from $0.29 to $0.28. The results are based on the Interim Financial Report, which has been reviewed by KPMG. The Directors state that no matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the half-year that would significantly affect the Group’s operations or state of affairs.

This announcement, authorised for release by the Board, includes the Appendix 4D and the Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to read this information in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 and any public announcements made during the period.