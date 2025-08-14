HiTech Group Australia (HIT) Announces Increased Revenue and Profit in Preliminary Final Report

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX: HIT), a company focused on the placement of ICT contractors and recruitment services to the public and private sectors, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a 7.1% increase in operating revenue, rising to $68,151,746 from $63,641,159 in the previous corresponding period. The company has a strong balance sheet with zero debt and a cash balance of $9,652,671.

Underlying EBITDA increased by 1.3% to $8,998,295, and underlying NPAT saw a 10.04% increase, reaching $6,636,843 compared to $6,031,458 in the prior year. The company noted that these underlying figures reflect a one-off employment-related cost of $395,033. Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share increased by 20% to 27 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share in the previous period.

The directors have declared a fully franked dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on 17 September 2025, to shareholders registered by the close of business on 3 September 2025. The company attributes its strong performance to its reputation as a top-quality specialised ICT services organisation, ensuring consistent demand from its valued clients.

HiTech remains optimistic about future performance, focusing on winning new business and maximising returns on existing agreements. The company is also actively seeking EPS accretive acquisitions, and is working towards aligning operating costs with revenue and profitability targets. The report is based on accounts that are in the process of being audited and are not likely to be subject to qualification.