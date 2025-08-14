WAM Capital (WAM) Reports FY25 Results, Announces Final Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (WAM), a listed investment company providing investors with exposure to an actively managed diversified portfolio of undervalued growth companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report, an Appendix 4E, reveals a net profit after tax of $219.6 million, a 4.2% decrease compared to the previous year. Revenue from ordinary activities also saw a dip, falling 6.6% to $355.7 million.

Despite the slight decrease in overall profit, WAM Capital’s investment portfolio demonstrated strong performance, outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The company declared a final dividend of 7.75 cents per share, 60% franked, payable on 31 October 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for 20 October 2025, with a record date of 21 October 2025. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation for this dividend, without a discount.

The company’s net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share before tax increased from $1.50 to $1.57. After tax, the NTA backing rose from $1.63 to $1.67. The investment portfolio delivered a strong investment portfolio outperformance for shareholders in the 2025 financial year, as highlighted in the Chairman’s letter.

The report is based on the audited Annual Report by Pitcher Partners Sydney, which is included with the Company’s Appendix 4E. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.3A.