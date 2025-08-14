HiTech Group Achieves Revenue Growth and Strong Profitability in FY25

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX: HIT), a leading Australian ICT recruitment, contracting and consulting firm, has announced its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a 7.1% increase in operating revenue, reaching $68,151,746, compared to $63,641,159 in the previous corresponding period (FY24). Underlying EBITDA increased by 1.3% to $8,998,295, and underlying NPAT saw a 10.0% rise to $6,636,843. HiTech’s core business is the recruitment of ICT professionals and the supply of contracting services to the public and private sectors.

The company boasts a strong balance sheet with zero debt and a positive cash balance of $9,652,671. Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share increased by 20% to 27 cents. Directors have declared a fully franked dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on 17 September 2025. Sustained demand for ICT talent and services within the government sector has been a key driver of these results, with several federal government organisations requiring specialist IT expertise for critical projects.

CEO Elias Hazouri commented that the company’s performance reinforces its reputation as a premier provider of talent acquisition and ICT services. Hazouri highlighted the dedication of staff, the trust of clients and contractors, and the support of shareholders as key factors in the company’s success. HiTech Group said it is committed to innovation, agility, and excellence, and is well-positioned to drive sustained growth and deliver superior outcomes for all stakeholders.

Looking ahead to FY26, HiTech anticipates continued demand for secure and scalable ICT infrastructure and talent, driven by an increasing number of critical public sector projects and Defence capability delivery requirements. The company acknowledges that results will depend on economic conditions and government budgets for ICT services. HiTech is enhancing its technology stack, particularly through AI-driven capabilities, to unlock greater value from its core assets and expertise.