VHM Limited Appoints New CEO and CFO to Drive Goschen Project

VHM Limited (ASX: VHM), a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Goschen Project, has announced the appointment of Andrew King as Chief Executive Officer and Benjamin McCormick as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 October 2025. These appointments mark a strategic shift as VHM prepares to advance the Goschen Project to its funding phase. The company has achieved several milestones over the past two years, including securing the Primary Permit and Mining Licence, submitting the Secondary Permit, and progressing offtake agreements.

Andrew King brings over three decades of senior executive and board experience to VHM, having worked across private equity, maritime and logistics, resources, infrastructure, and international trade. He was a founding Principal and Director of Tanarra Capital Pty Ltd, an alternative asset manager. Benjamin McCormick, a Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) with more than 25 years of global mining experience, has held senior finance leadership roles at various mining companies, including REX Minerals and Newcrest Mining.

Ron Douglas, the current CEO, will transition back to his non-executive director role on 1 October 2025, after assisting with the leadership transition. Cameron Knox will step down as CFO on the same date. VHM’s board expressed its gratitude to both Douglas and Knox for their contributions. Andrew King’s employment agreement includes a base salary of $400,000 per annum plus superannuation, a sign-on performance rights grant, and short and long term incentives subject to the achievement of agreed KPIs.

According to Ian Smith and Ron Douglas, these executive changes reinforce the commercial capabilities of VHM while preserving the technical expertise necessary for the continued advancement of the Goschen Project. VHM remains optimistic about its trajectory, particularly given recent developments in the global rare earth supply chain, and is focused on delivering value to its shareholders.