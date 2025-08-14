WAM Capital (WAM) Announces Strong Portfolio Performance and Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX: WAM), a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management, has announced a strong investment portfolio performance for the financial year 2025. The portfolio increased by 22.2%, outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 9.0% and the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 9.9%. WAM Capital provides investors with exposure to an actively managed, diversified portfolio of undervalued growth companies listed on the ASX, with a focus on small-to-medium sized businesses.

The company’s Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of 7.75 cents per share, 60% franked. This brings the full year dividend to 15.5 cents per share, also 60% franked, representing a dividend yield of 9.1%. Including the value of franking credits, the grossed-up yield is 11.4%. Chairman Geoff Wilson AO attributed the strong returns to the investment team’s disciplined and high-conviction stock selection.

Total shareholder return for the 12-month period to 30 June 2025 was 19.4%, or 22.5% when including franking credits. This was supported by the investment portfolio’s performance and a decrease in the share price discount to net tangible assets (NTA). Since its inception, WAM Capital has returned over $2.0 billion, or $4.585 per share, in dividends and franking credits to shareholders.

Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg noted the favourable equity market conditions, despite volatility, and highlighted the team’s successful stock picking. He added the company is pleased to deliver this result for shareholders given small-cap companies underperformed the broader market. The company will host a Q&A webinar on 10 September 2025 to discuss the results.