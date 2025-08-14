Warriedar Resources (WA8) Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Windinne Well

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8), a company focused on gold exploration and resource development with projects in Western Australia and Nevada, has announced positive assay results from recent drilling at the Windinne Well deposit. The deposit is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The announcement highlights significant gold intercepts from six diamond tail holes and six Reverse Circulation (RC) holes.

Key findings include high-grade intercepts at Windinne Well North and Central. Noteworthy results include 12.2m @ 3.63 g/t Au from 265.8m (WWRC173) at Windinne Well North, including a higher-grade section of 1.1m @ 14.73 g/t Au from 273.9m. Several promising intercepts were also reported at Windinne Well Central, such as 16.1m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 315m (WWRC174), including 5m @ 3.93 g/t Au from 318m, and 2.9m @ 15.58 g/t Au from 340.1m (WWRC174), including an exceptional 0.3m @ 146.80 g/t Au from 340.1m.

Additional significant intercepts at Windinne Well Central include 6.47m @ 5.85 g/t Au from 327.18m (WWRC175), which featured 0.52m @ 15.55 g/t Au from 327.18m, and 3.0m @ 9.36 g/t Au from 331m (WWRC180), including 2m @ 12.06 g/t Au from 332m. The company also reported 3.0m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 286m (WWRC181), and 5.5m @ 3.28 g/t Au from 416m (WWRC184).

Amanda Buckingham, Managing Director and CEO of Warriedar, stated that the drilling results demonstrate that gold mineralisation extends at depth across both the North and Main zones at the Windinne Well deposit. Further assays are pending from Windinne Well drilling, with rigs currently drilling at the Ricciardo deposit. These results underscore the potential of the ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project, which currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of approximately 2.22 Moz AuEq.