Pro Medicus Reports Record FY25 Results, Driven by New Contracts and Renewals

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME), a leader in enterprise imaging and radiology information systems (RIS), today announced record results for the full year 2025. The company reported revenue of $213.0 million, a 31.9% increase compared to the previous year. Profit after tax surged to $115.2 million, up 39.2%, while underlying EBIT reached $157.7 million, reflecting a 40.5% increase and strong underlying EBIT margins.

The company highlighted a year of substantial growth, marked by seven new contracts totalling AUD $520 million at minimums, and two large contract renewals worth AUD $130 million. Additionally, upgrades for additional products contributed an additional AUD $39 million. Pro Medicus also completed seven cloud-based implementations and signed a research collaboration agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Pro Medicus maintains a strong financial position, with $210.7 million in cash and investments and remains debt-free. The company declared a final dividend of $0.30 per share, a 37.5% increase. Looking ahead, Pro Medicus anticipates continued growth, supported by a robust pipeline and increasing demand for its Visage 7 platform and related solutions.