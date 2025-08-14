FSA Group Reports Strong FY25 Results, Boosted by Lending Growth

FSA Group Limited (ASX: FSA), a company that provides a range of lending products tailored to suit individual circumstances to achieve successful outcomes for its clients, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing significant growth in key financial metrics. The company reported a 23% increase in total group operating income, reaching $64.266 million. Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members of the parent company also saw a substantial rise of 43%, amounting to $10.520 million.

The company’s strong performance was underpinned by its lending business, which offers loan products including home loans, car loans, unsecured personal loans, and asset finance. New loan origination increased by 3% to $396 million, while loan pools grew by 14% to $912 million. The lending business generated a profit before tax of $17.0 million, while the services business reported a loss of $0.8 million.

FSA Group declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.50 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, payable on 28 August 2025, to shareholders registered on 21 August 2025. This brings the total dividend for the year to 7.00 cents per share. The company does not have a dividend reinvestment plan in place. Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share after adjusting for non-controlling interests was reported at 56.9 cents, compared to 56.4 cents in the corresponding period.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 20 November 2025, at 2pm in Sydney. Detailed commentary on the results and operations can be found in the Executive Directors’ Review and Financial Statements included in the annual report.