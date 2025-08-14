Servcorp Achieves Record Profit, Underlying NPBIT Doubles Over Three Years

Servcorp Limited (SRV) has announced its preliminary final report for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing significant revenue and profit growth. Servcorp provides workspace solutions, including executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking spaces, and IT, communications, and secretarial services. The company operates a global network spanning 19 countries and 39 cities.

Revenue from ordinary activities increased by 11% to $352.1 million, reflecting a historically high revenue efficiency. Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members rose by 36% to $53.1 million. Underlying Net Profit Before non-cash Impairment of assets and Tax (NPBIT) was $69.1 million, a 23% increase on FY24, exceeding the guidance of $61.0 million – $65.0 million. The company also reported Underlying Free Cash of $84.9 million, up 17% on the prior corresponding period.

Servcorp declared a final dividend of 14.00 cents per share, 10% franked, payable on 2 October 2025. This brings the total dividends for FY25 to 28.0 cents per share, a 12% increase compared to FY24. The record date for determining dividend entitlements is 5 September 2025. Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security increased from $1.77 to $2.17.

The company opened six new operations during FY25, extending its global reach. An additional six locations are currently under construction or nearing execution and are scheduled to open in FY26. Looking ahead, Servcorp anticipates further revenue and profit growth in FY26, with Underlying NPBIT guidance between $72.0 million and $76.0 million. The dividend payment is not expected to be below 30.0 cps.