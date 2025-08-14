Resouro Strategic Metals Announces High-Grade Titanium and Rare Earth Assays at Tiros Northern Block

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (RAU) has announced assay results from its auger drill hole program at the Northern Block of the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Resouro, a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC, and FSE, is focused on advancing economic mineral projects, including the Tiros project. The latest results highlight significant mineralization, confirming the presence of a high-grade, near-surface zone within the Tiros Northern Block.

Key highlights from the assay results include 5 metres at 22.4% titanium dioxide (TiO2) and 7,146 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) from 2 metres in drill hole FT-48, 3 metres at 12.3% TiO2 and 13,074 ppm TREO from the surface in drill hole FT-53, and 4 metres at 23.9% TiO2 and 7,427 ppm TREO from 8 metres in drill hole FT-63. Sixteen of the eighteen auger holes intercepted significant mineralization, with assays identifying mineralization down to a maximum auger depth of 15 metres.

Christopher Eager, Executive Chairman and CEO of Resouro, commented that the company is pleased to report additional high-grade drill intercepts near surface at the Tiros Northern Block. He emphasized that these results provide further evidence of the continuity and size potential of the global exploration target at Tiros. The Northern Block is located over 18 km to the north of the Tiros Central Block, which hosts a substantial NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Despite the encouraging results at the Tiros Northern Block, the company’s current focus remains on the Tiros Central Block, where metallurgical test work and engineering studies are underway to support the development of a demonstration plant. This focus reflects the logistical and infrastructure advantages of the Tiros Central Block. The company remains focused on advancing metallurgical programs currently in progress at CIT-Senai and SGS Laboratories in Brazil and Canada.