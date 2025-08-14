Ampol Enters Trading Halt on ASX

Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD), one of Australia’s largest fuel suppliers and convenience retailers, has requested and been granted a trading halt by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The halt came into effect at the start of trading today. The company has indicated that the trading halt is pending an announcement to the market.

Ampol is a leading Australian petroleum company with a history spanning over 100 years. The company operates a vast network of retail fuel outlets across the country, as well as significant refining and distribution infrastructure.

The specific details of the announcement remain undisclosed at this time. However, trading halts are typically requested when a company is about to release information that could materially affect its share price. This allows all investors to access the information simultaneously, ensuring a fair and orderly market.

The trading halt is expected to remain in place until the earlier of the announcement being made or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements platform for further updates from Ampol regarding this matter.