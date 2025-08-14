Queensland Government Acquires Lockyer Power Project

The Queensland government has purchased the Lockyer gas-fired power project, located west of Brisbane, from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. This acquisition aims to increase on-demand generation capacity as renewable energy sources continue to expand. Stanwell Corporation, a state-owned entity, will operate the Lockyer project near Gatton. Stanwell Corporation is a Queensland government-owned corporation that generates and sells electricity to large commercial customers. They strive to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions for Queensland.

The Lockyer project is designed for rapid deployment, with the capacity to power approximately 27,000 homes and businesses during peak demand. The development is planned in two stages. The initial phase will deliver 120 megawatts of capacity, followed by a second stage adding a further 850 megawatts, according to a statement from Queensland Energy Minister David Janetzki.

This acquisition follows recent announcements from the Queensland government, led by Premier David Crisafulli, regarding adjustments to the state’s energy strategy. These adjustments include a deferral of the closure of coal-fired power stations and the cancellation of a previously proposed pumped hydro project.

Minister Janetzki stated that government-owned corporations are slated to invest over $5 billion across the energy supply chain in the 2025-26 financial year. This investment underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and reliable energy supply for Queensland as it navigates its energy transition.