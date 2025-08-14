Monash Tech Turns Waste into Rare Earths

Engineers at Monash University have developed a scalable technology capable of extracting 17 rare earth elements from waste materials. The process uses coal fly ash, mine tailings, and discarded electronic devices as source materials. Monash University is a public research university based in Melbourne, Australia, known for its contributions to various fields, including engineering and technology. The university’s innovative approach addresses both waste management and the increasing demand for rare earth elements.

According to Monash University, this technology could recover up to 45,000 tonnes of rare earth metals annually from coal fly ash alone. This figure nearly doubles Australia’s total production in 2021, which reached approximately 24,000 tonnes. Globally, rare earth production hit 390,000 tonnes in 2024, according to the US Geological Survey, marking an increase from 376,000 tonnes the previous year. Currently, China dominates the rare earth market, producing around 270,000 tonnes of the global supply in 2024.

In Victoria alone, over a million tonnes of coal fly ash are generated each year, with even larger stockpiles nationally. By treating these stockpiles as resources, Monash University aims to make immediate use of existing waste materials. Rare earth elements are essential components in technologies such as electric vehicles, smartphones, and wind turbines. The Department of Industry, Science and Resources anticipates a significant price increase for rare earths due to rising demand in clean energy technologies.

Monash is designing a 100-litre semi-continuous unit, with plans for a demonstration plant at the university. This urban mining process has the potential to bolster local manufacturing, reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, and generate employment opportunities in regional communities.