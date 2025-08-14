SO4 Achieves First Commercial Potash Export

SO4, a privately held company, has announced a commercial milestone with the first export shipments of its premium quality Sulphate of Potash (SOP) from the Lake Way Project in Western Australia. The initial shipments have been dispatched to several countries, including Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. Simultaneously, SO4 is developing its domestic distribution network, with deliveries already made to clients within Western Australia.

The Lake Way Project, acquired by Sev.en Global Investments in October 2022, is now fully operational. The project has been producing premium quality SOP, recording 53% potassium superoxide content, exceeding industry standards, and ultra-low chloride levels. According to Sev.en Global Investments Country Manager Mark Sykes, achieving successful commercial production and making first deliveries validates the company’s technology and the quality of its product.

SO4 operates the Lake Way Project, utilising a sustainable solar evaporation process to produce SOP. Sev.en Global Investments is a Czech-based investment group with holdings across steel production, power generation, and resource mining. SO4 is currently ramping up production onsite, having sold more than 1,800 tonnes of potash to date, with an additional 2,000 tonnes expected to be sold within the next month.

SO4 anticipates a steady stream of export and domestic sales moving forward. Currently, the Lake Way project employs more than 140 onsite workers, with projections to increase this number to 250. The company is uniquely positioned to meet Australia’s entire SOP demand, with a production capacity exceeding 200,000 tonnes per year.