Silver47 Eyes Premier Silver Asset

Silver47 Exploration has completed a comprehensive review of drill targets at its Red Mountain Project in Alaska, United States. The review has highlighted the project’s potential as a premier silver and critical minerals asset. Silver47 Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America.

The review identified four main trends within the project area: Dry Creek Syncline, Keevy Trend, Last Chance Corridor, and Wood River Trend. Many targets in the Dry Creek area were previously known, while others in the Keevy and Last Chance areas were identified more recently by a past project operator. Of the 30 known targets and other unexplored electromagnetic (EM) targets, only 11 have been drill-tested, with five of those having fewer than three holes drilled.

According to CEO Galen McNamara, the company has leveraged historical data to pinpoint several high-potential targets along broadly mineralised trends. McNamara believes the data suggests the potential for additional undiscovered and potentially giant volcanic-massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. He also noted the ongoing drilling at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats continues to intersect promising sulphide zones, with assays pending.

Drilling is ongoing at Red Mountain, with nine holes completed to date, including two at Dry Creek and seven at Wood River. Silver47 reports that zones of massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation have been intersected in infill and step-out holes. The company plans future verification work, including drilling and sampling, to confirm and update historical findings as part of ongoing exploration programs.