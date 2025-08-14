Rua Gold Accelerates Reefton Project Exploration

Rua Gold (TSX-V:RUA) is focused on unlocking high-grade gold opportunities in New Zealand. The company is advancing its flagship Reefton Project on the South Island, with drilling targeting up to one million ounces to justify moving into the study phase. In a recent interview with CEO Robert Eckford, updates on the Reefton Project and the company’s accelerated exploration plans were discussed.

The Reefton Project is currently undergoing an intensive exploration phase, with three drills actively turning to fast-track gold discovery. This aggressive drilling program is supported by a recent C$14 million financing, which fully funds the expanded exploration efforts. The injection of capital allows Rua Gold to significantly ramp up its activities and pursue its ambitious targets at Reefton.

Eckford also highlighted New Zealand's streamlined six-month mine permitting process, which offers a considerable advantage over other jurisdictions. This efficient regulatory environment enables Rua Gold to potentially transition from exploration to production more quickly.

With substantial funding and a favourable regulatory landscape, Rua Gold is well-positioned to advance the Reefton Project. The company aims to expedite its path from exploration to permitting, leveraging New Zealand’s efficient processes to potentially bring the project into production sooner.