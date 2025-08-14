IVE Group Launches Campaign to Tackle Disconnect Between Marketing Strategy and Execution

IVE Group, Australia’s largest diversified marketing company, today announced the launch of a new campaign that brings to life its connected approach to marketing, one that unites strategy, content, production and delivery to help brands move with greater speed, clarity and impact.

The campaign is anchored by a new brand film, created by IVE’s inhouse creative agency, Elastic and supported by an eight week thought leadership series (Built to Connect) exploring the evolving demands of modern marketing. The initiative is designed to address a growing challenge faced by many organisations: how to align brand strategy with seamless, scalable execution.

Matt Aitken, Managing Director of IVE Group says “We know that many brands work with a mix of partners across strategy, creative and delivery and in a fast-moving environment, that can, at times, make coordination and consistency a real challenge. We’re starting to see a growing appetite for more connected ways of working. When everything’s aligned and managed locally, it not only creates efficiencies, it gives teams the confidence that their campaigns will land with clarity, relevance and impact – which in today’s market is more important than ever.”

The campaign explores key challenges faced by marketers including the limitations of traditional omnichannel marketing, the need for connected systems, and the shift from being reactive to proactive in an increasingly complex environment.

IVE’s system-led approach is backed by a national footprint of in-house capability across strategic planning, creative, data, production, activations and logistics, all designed to help clients accelerate delivery and drive measurable outcomes.

The campaign’s launch signals IVE’s continued investment in building a smarter, more connected model for modern marketing.

View the brand film and explore the campaign:

