Hot Stocks: Battery Age Minerals, Catalyst Metals, Alkane Resources

Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1% to 44,922, the S&P 500 gaining 0.3% to 6,466, and the Nasdaq rising 0.1% to 21,713, both the S&P and Nasdaq closing at record highs for the second day in a row. AMD jumped 5.4%, Apple rose 1.6%, and Paramount Skydance surged nearly 37% as investors responded to Tuesday’s softer-than-expected US inflation data. Rate cut expectations firmed, with traders fully pricing in a September Federal Reserve move and forecasting as much as 175 basis points in total reductions. Bonds rallied, the Russell 2000 climbed 2%, and attention now turns to Thursday’s US producer price index and the upcoming Jackson Hole conference.

In Australia, shares are set to open 0.4% higher, with SPI 200 futures pointing to 8,825. The local focus will be on earnings from Origin Energy, ASX, and Suncorp, with more results later in the week from Temple & Webster, Abacus Storage King, and Pro Medicus. The Australian dollar rose to US65.46¢, gold edged higher, Brent crude slipped, and Bitcoin jumped 2.4%. The July employment report, due at 11:30am, is expected to show modest job growth with unemployment steady at 4.3%; another soft print could heighten speculation of consecutive RBA cuts. Offshore, key GDP releases are due from the UK and EU, Norway’s central bank meets, and the US will post July PPI and weekly jobless claims.

Battery Age Minerals unlocks multi-commodity potential at Falcon Lake

Battery Age Minerals (ASX: BM8) has confirmed significant concentrations of critical metals—rubidium (up to 11,400 ppm), caesium (up to 2,600 ppm), tantalum (up to 2,300 ppm), and gallium (up to 95.6 ppm)—within its Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. These findings complement high-grade lithium drill results, such as 54.1m at 1.74% Li2O and 55.95m at 1.47% Li2O. Only 5 of 30 high-priority targets have been drilled to date, leaving considerable exploration upside. The multi-commodity nature of the deposit adds strategic value, especially with rising lithium prices, and the company plans further geochemical, geophysical, and metallurgical work to assess recovery of critical metals alongside lithium

Catalyst Metals extends high-grade gold zones at Trident

Catalyst Metals (ASX: CYL) has intersected high-grade gold mineralisation outside the current Trident Resource envelope on the Plutonic Gold Belt in WA, with notable hits including 22m at 5.2 g/t Au and 11m at 7.1 g/t Au, up to 250m beyond existing resources. These results follow a January 2025 drilling campaign that increased the Trident Resource by 63% to 795koz and boosted grade by 43% to 5.3 g/t Au. The project, fully permitted and under development, is 30km from the Plutonic processing plant and is expected to contribute to Catalyst’s goal of doubling Reserves to ~2Moz and mine life to 10 years

Alkane Resources hits high-grade gold at El Paso

Alkane Resources (ASX: ALK) has reported significant gold intersections from exploration at the El Paso prospect, part of its Tomingley Gold Project in NSW. Drilling 2km south of the San Antonio deposit targeted a dacite unit with similarities to known high-grade mineralisation, returning standout results such as 8.2m at 3.74 g/t Au (including 1m at 25 g/t) and 32.1m at 1.65 g/t Au. Further RC and air-core drilling across the Tomingley Structure and surrounding prospects, including Westray and El Paso SE, identified multiple new mineralised zones. A 12-month program will combine high-resolution drone magnetic surveys with 6,000m of deeper drilling to grow resources and extend mine life.