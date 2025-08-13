Westpac has reported a strong quarterly performance, with net profit reaching $1.9 billion. This represents a 14 per cent increase compared to the average of the first half of the 2025 financial year. The results come as new chief executive Anthony Miller continues a cultural overhaul of the Big Four bank, with a focus on cost reductions and productivity improvements. Westpac is one of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions, providing a broad range of services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company operates through numerous brands and divisions to serve its diverse customer base.

Excluding notable items, net profit was 8 per cent higher, driven by a 4 per cent increase in net interest income. The bank also saw growth in its loan portfolio, with business loans up 5 per cent and institutional loans up 2 per cent. Customer deposits experienced a substantial increase of $10 billion, reflecting continued customer confidence and engagement with the bank.

Westpac chief executive Anthony Miller has outlined the bank’s policy priorities, emphasising the importance of increasing housing supply, investing in regional areas, and accelerating the transition to clean energy. These priorities align with Westpac’s broader commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth and addressing key social and environmental challenges facing Australia.