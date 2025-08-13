Telstra Announces New $1 Billion Share Buyback

Telstra Corporation has announced a new on-market share buyback program of up to $1 billion. This follows the completion of a previous $750 million buyback initiative in June. The company’s chief executive officer, Vicki Brady, stated the move reflects Telstra’s robust financial position and confidence in its future performance, aligning with its capital management framework. Telstra is Australia’s largest telecommunications company, providing a full range of communication services. They connect millions of Australians, helping them stay in touch and conduct business.

According to Ms. Brady, Telstra remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders through core business cash flow, active portfolio and investment management, and disciplined capital management strategies. The new buyback program is slated to commence after September 8 and will continue throughout the current financial year. This decision underscores Telstra’s ongoing efforts to optimise its capital structure and enhance shareholder returns.

On-market share buybacks allow companies to repurchase their own shares from the open market, reducing the number of outstanding shares. This can lead to an increase in earnings per share and potentially boost the stock price, benefiting shareholders. The announcement has been received positively by investors, signaling confidence in Telstra’s financial health and strategic direction.

Telstra’s management believes this buyback program will provide additional value to shareholders, complementing the company’s other initiatives aimed at driving growth and profitability. The company will continue to assess market conditions and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the buyback program aligns with its overall financial objectives.